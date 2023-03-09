The Oregon Supreme Court rejected arguments from opponents of the proposed Boardman to Hemingway power transmission line that a state siting council erred in approving the 290-mile project that crosses parts of Baker, Union, Umatilla, Morrow and Malheur counties.

The court’s decision, written by Justice Stephen Bushong and dated Thursday, March 9, affirms the September 2022 decision by the Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council.

