The wagons will be circling in Geiser-Pollman Park this June for the inaugural Oregon Trail Days, a new event for National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center.
“We hope long term this will expand to two or three days,” said Bobby Reis, curator of collections and exhibitions.
This will replace the traditional wagon encampments held Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends at the center on Flagstaff Hill, which is closed for an energy-efficient renovation.
The center’s distance from town — about five miles — seemed to deter local families from participating, Reis said, which is why the center is now bringing programs to the park in Baker City.
“It makes it really accessible to everyone in town, and hopefully brings more tourist dollars to downtown,” he said. “We’re hoping this gives us a chance to increase participation.”
And, with a limited staff and roster of volunteers, the center is seeking local adults and children who would like to bring the Oregon Trail experience to the park.
“We want to dress as many people as possible,” said Sarah Sherman, the center’s project manager.
Staff will bring at least eight wagons to the park, along with four large canvas tents.
In other words, it will be quite a pioneer spectacle in the park.
“We want people to pull over and check it out,” Reis said.
This year’s theme is the year of 1843, when pioneers were just starting to head west.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to email Sherman at ssherman@blm.gov by Friday, May 19.
Weekday events
Oregon Trail Days will mostly be on June 10, but several smaller events are planned for the days leading up to Saturday.
On Thursday, June 8, interpreter Mike Follin will perform as Dr. Balthasar at the Baker City Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 9, offers several chances to see both Follin and storyteller Karen Haas.
At 10 a.m., Follin will tell “Jack Tales” during storytime at the Baker County Library.
Then, Haas will perform at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On Friday night, at 6 p.m., Follin will perform his “Saints Preserve Us” program at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.
The Saturday event
The main Oregon Trail Days is Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park. Follin and Haas will be on site, along with musical duo Carter Junction.
Pioneer-style games and special crafts will be available for attendees, and Baker City Downtown is organizing several food vendors to set up for the day.
Grove Street will be closed for blacksmith demonstrations by Mike Popa, and Kirby Ruckers will be in character as a mountain man.
“Our big focus this year is fun,” Sherman said.
Also, the center has organized a scavenger hunt that takes participants to downtown locations.
Partnerships
Sherman said focusing on one signature event, rather than multiple endeavors, will allow center staff to bring an Oregon Trail experience to other places in the county.
For instance, a ranger will be at the Sumpter Valley Dredge during the Memorial Day weekend, and staff plan to participate in Taste of Baker this fall.
“It allows us to support our cultural heritage partners in a meaningful way,” Sherman said.
The center’s Oregon Trail exhibit continues inside Baker Heritage Museum, where an interpretive program is offered every Friday at 1 p.m.
