Phoebe Wachtel is expecting hundreds of people for dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Her projection is based on experience — every August, as many as 700 people spend a few hours in Geiser-Pollman Park for Community Night Out.
“It will be pretty much like we’ve always done it,” said Wachtel, who is the administrative assistant for the Baker City Police Department and helps organize Community Night Out.
A free dinner — barbecued pork loin sandwich, grapes, chips, and soda or water — will be served starting at 5 p.m. The meal is provided by Oregon Trail Restaurant, Elkhorn Grills, and the Baker City Lions Club.
Vendors will be set up throughout the park. Space is still available — it is free for nonprofit organizations, or $20 for those selling products or sharing political information. To inquire about being a vendor, email pwachtel@bakercity.com or bakercityevents1@gmail.com.
“We’re hoping to interact with the public and let them know what services are out there,” she said.
Each vendor is asked to donate an item or basket to the raffle.
“I encourage them to donate something that reflects their mission or what they do in the community,” Wachtel said.
Every person who goes through the food line receives one free raffle ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased — one for $1, seven for $5, 15 for $10, or 35 for $20.
“That’s what funds (Community Night Out) for next year,” Wachtel said of the ticket sales.
Raffle winners will be announced after 6:30 p.m. when most people have had a chance to get food and a ticket.
Updates on the evening, and a list of vendors, can be found on the Facebook page for the Baker City Police Department.
