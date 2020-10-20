The Baker Orpheum Theater project could receive another boost thanks to the Cultural Advocacy Coalition.
The Coalition has endorsed 11 capital construction projects to receive Cultural Resources Economic Funds. One of the projects is Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre’s renovation of the Baker Orpheum Theatre for a requested amount of $295,000.
But first it has to be approved by the Oregon governor and the Legislature.
“Each biennium the cultural sector approaches the Oregon Legislature for funds to support capital projects that broaden access to creative expression for all Oregonians,” said Sarah Laken of the Cultural Advocacy Coalition. “The slate of capital construction projects represents diverse genres in the cultural sector, options for increased equity and access, and geographic distribution throughout Oregon.”
Aletha Bonebrake, board member for Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre and chair of the Baker Orpheum building committee, said this money would apply to the phase following structural upgrades.
“It would be the actual interior construction,” she said.
Although the theater could have requested a larger amount, she knew local matching donations would be needed.
“I didn’t want to stretch our local or foundation resources,” Bonebrake said.
Laken said funding for the approved construction projects comes from lottery-backed bonds as well as general fund dollars through the Department of Administrative Services.
“Since 2013, the Coalition has successfully advocated for millions in state proceeds, which have been used to support capital projects of cultural institutions,” Laken said.
The process to endorse projects started in June when the Coalition issued a call for capital construction proposals across the state. A volunteer board reviewed the 44 submissions, then selected 26. Those were narrowed to 11.
“The Coalition’s board of directors identified the most broadly supported and impactful projects recommended for funding given limited state dollars,” Laken said.
Ginger Savage, executive director of Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, is a board member for the Cultural Advocacy Coalition and serves on the subcommittee for selecting projects. (She recused herself on the Orpheum application because she has performed in Eastern Oregon Regional Theatre plays.)
“We’re thrilled that three of those projects came out of Eastern Oregon,” Savage said.
She said proof of local support was key.
“We have to see the community is in, and foundations are in,” she said. “Is there a significant level of community support?”
To date, the Baker Orpheum project has received more than $530,000. Of that amount, nearly $291,000 has come from local individuals and event donations.
Since January 2020 the project has received $82,000 from five local donors.
Final word on funding for the projects will come in 2021. Gov. Kate Brown first issues her proposed budget in December, then it is debated by the Legislature before adoption around June 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.