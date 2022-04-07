Oregon State Police’s Fish and Wildlife Division is asking the public for information about the killing of a wolf near Richland last month.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employees reported to OSP on March 25 that a wolf wearing a tracking collar was likely dead.
The collars have a feature that sends a signal if they haven’t moved for a significant period of time, suggesting the wolf is dead.
OSP troopers found the dead wolf about 1.5 miles east of New Bridge, and two miles north of Richland.
The wolf, a year-old male, died around March 12-13, according to a press release from OSP.
The release did not say how the wolf died, and in an email to the Baker City Herald, OSP's public information office said the agency will not be releasing the manner of death.
During the past couple years, OSP has investigated cases where wolves were either shot or poisoned.
The Oregon Wildlife Coalition, a group of wildlife conservation groups, is offering a $11,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest or citation in connection with the most recent wolf killing.
Anyone with information can contact OSP through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (mobile). Reference case number SP22071683.
Three other wolves have been killed in eastern Baker County since the fall of 2020.
One wolf was shot and killed in late September 2020 near Eagle Forks campground north of Richland, and a second wolf was shot and killed in late October near Grouse Flat, about 8 miles northeast of Halfway.
Police made no arrests in either case.
On April 7 or 8, 2021, a wolf was hit by a car on Highway 86 about five miles west of Richland.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.