Travis and Jeff.JPG

Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative employees Travis Smart, left, and Jeff Pillow will join a group of volunteers who will travel to Guatemala in March to bring electricity to a mountain village.

 Joseph Hathaway/Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative

Three employees from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative will travel to a remote village in the mountains of Guatemala in March to help bring electricity to the area.

The OTEC employees will join a team of a dozen other linemen and other workers from rural electric cooperatives around Oregon for the project.

