Three employees from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative will travel to a remote village in the mountains of Guatemala in March to help bring electricity to the area.
The OTEC employees will join a team of a dozen other linemen and other workers from rural electric cooperatives around Oregon for the project.
OTEC’s volunteers for the trip are Travis Smart, a journeyman lineman, Jeff Pillow, operations superintendent, and Charlie Tracy, director of engineering.
Tracy will also serve as the leader of the Oregon Empowers team in Guatemala.
The Oregon Empowers trip to Guatemala was initially planned in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
“Bringing electricity to remote areas in developing countries takes electric cooperatives back to their roots,” said Les Penning, OTEC’s CEO. “It is an honor to pay it forward. This mission reinforces our commitment to empower generations by improving the quality of life for local communities at home and abroad.”
The Oregon team will work in the state of Jalapa, east of Guatemala City. The volunteers will work for up to three weeks wiring poles and connecting homes, schools and health centers to electric power.
Residents in the area do not have electricity or running water.
The Oregon team will install multiple transformers and work on nearly three miles of power lines. Each home in the area will have light switches and electrical outlets.
“Knowing that we are making a difference in helping these people’s lives who have little to nothing is truly inspiring,” Tracy said. “Being able to provide such a basic service such as electricity and knowing that this small action could help lift them out of poverty brings a lot of perspective on what we take for granted here in the U.S. I am honored and humbled to be a part of this.”
The Oregon Rural Electric Cooperative Association formed Oregon Empowers, a nonprofit organization, to support projects such as the upcoming work in Guatemala.
All contributions to the organization are tax-deductible. To learn more, go to oregonempowers.com.
