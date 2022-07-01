The Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s Member Foundation has donated $1,500 to the Powder River Rural Fire Protection District in Sumpter Valley to help the volunteer district build a new helicopter landing pad.
OTEC’s Member Foundation, a nonprofit, oversees charitable programs in the cooperative’s service area, which includes Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties.
“OTEC and the OTEC Member Foundation place a high value on strengthening our partnerships with rural fire departments and districts across our service territory,” said Lea Hoover, OTEC’s director of member and strategic services, and executive director of the Member Foundation. “Especially as we enter wildfire season, it is critical that we partner with them to help increase resources for responding to emergencies and help one another protect the communities we call home.”
The $1,500 donation comes from the Member Foundation’s Member-to-Member Bill Round Up Program, which allows OTEC members to round up their monthly bill to the nearest dollar. The voluntary program has no effect on OTEC rates. Members who sign up for the program donate an average of $12 per year, or they can choose to make a one-time donation of any amount.
The Powder River Rural Fire Protection District, which has a station about a mile east of Sumpter, is working to build a landing pad for LifeFlight and firefighting helicopters.
“On behalf of our volunteers, thank you to OTEC, and all of you, the members that round up,” Wes Morgan, the Powder River district’s chief, said. “This donation, along with a safety grant from special districts of Oregon, and donated labor from volunteers, will add another tool to serve our area for firefighting and emergency responses.”
Morgan said he hopes work will get started soon on the landing pad, and that it will be finished by this fall. The pad will be adjacent to the fire station.
To sign up for the Member-to-Member Bill Round Up program, call OTEC at 541-523-3616.
