BPA chief outlines rate hike that would boost OTEC bills
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is keeping its power rates level.

In a year when the word “inflation” has been ubiquitous, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is bucking the trend of escalating costs.

OTEC, the member-owned cooperative that serves parts of Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties, is keeping its power rates steady for the third straight year.

