Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative wants its members to know that there is a potential that the cooperative will temporarily cut power this summer to reduce the risk of power lines sparking wildfires.
The Baker City-based cooperative urges members to prepare for that possibility.
Joe Hathaway, communications manager for OTEC, said power transmission and distribution lines would be de-energized only if the fire threat and other risk factors, such as strong winds, posed an abnormally severe threat.
“The thing we really want to reiterate is we’re not saying the sky is falling or anything like that,” Hathaway said. “This is a last resort option. We know losing power is a big deal and it’s the last thing we’d ever want to do. But in the interest of protecting our communities, it could be a possibility.
“There’s a lot of factors that go into that — the red flag warnings, wind speed, conditions on the ground, the fire threat to our infrastructure that would definitely be one of the ones that would make us decide which lines to initiate,” Hathaway said. “And then, on-the-ground observations from some community partners, from the Forest Service and other agencies.”
OTEC officials pointed out in a press release that other power providers have used intentional outages over the past few years including some during the Labor Day fires that devastated parts of western and southern Oregon.
If OTEC decides an intentional outage is necessary, the cooperative will try to notify its members as soon as possible through a variety of channels, including automated phone calls, press releases and posts on social media and the cooperative’s website — otec.coop.
If an outage is necessary, OTEC workers will inspect lines and other equipment, once the extreme weather has passed, to ensure there is no damage.
If so, repairs would be made before the power was restored. Outages could last for hours or up to several days.
OTEC recommends its members — in Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties — prepare for potential outages.
“Our whole point is just to say be as prepared as possible,” Hathaway said. “And be prepared because, you know it’s a last resort, and these outages could last a day or more. We just want people to be ready.”
OTEC’s tips
• Update your contact information with OTEC via your online account or by calling 541-523-3616.
• Have a personal safety plan in place for every member of your household, including a plan for your pets and/or livestock.
• Sign up for your county’s emergency notification system. You can find that by calling your county or you can find a list of OTEC-served counties at otec.coop/safety-first.
• Plan for any medical needs like medications that need to be refrigerated or devices that require power, such as oxygen tanks.
• Create or restock your emergency supply kit including food, water, flashlights, a radio, fresh batteries, first aid supplies, and cash.
• Identify backup charging methods for phones and medical equipment.
• Know how to open your garage door manually.
• Ensure any backup generators are ready to operate safely.
• Identify the unique needs of your family and loved ones in the area for your emergency plan.
• Designate an emergency meeting location.
• Make sure to disconnect from OTEC’s system using an approved disconnect switch before using a generator to prevent backfeed, which could be deadly to utility workers attempting to turn power back on.
• Do not overload the generator, use it to only power essential appliances or equipment.
• Only operate the generator outside, not indoors.
