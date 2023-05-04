OTEC power line.jpg

Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative crews install an iron power pole in Grant County.

 Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative/Contributed Photo, FIle

Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has scheduled a public town hall May 16 in Baker City to discuss the cooperative’s plans to reduce the risk of wildfires, including the potential to turn power off in areas where power lines could spark a blaze.

OTEC has never had to do that in its service area, which includes parts of Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties.

