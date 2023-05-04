Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has scheduled a public town hall May 16 in Baker City to discuss the cooperative’s plans to reduce the risk of wildfires, including the potential to turn power off in areas where power lines could spark a blaze.
OTEC has never had to do that in its service area, which includes parts of Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties.
The town hall will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Baker Rural Fire District station, 3855 23rd St. (south of OTEC headquarters).
The possibility of power lines sparking wildfires has gained widespread attention since winds damaged a part on a metal power line tower in Northern California in November 2018, igniting the blaze that devastated the town of Paradise.
A civil trial in a class action lawsuit is underway in Salem, with the utility company PacifiCorp accused of negligence in connection to wildfires that destroyed homes in several parts of Oregon over Labor Day weekend 2020.
The Oregon Legislature in 2021 passed Senate Bill 762, which requires, among other things, that electric providers submit a wildfire mitigation plan to the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
OTEC, which has about 31,000 customers, submitted its 17-page plan to the state agency in 2022.
According to the cooperative, most of the tactics listed in the plan, such as trimming trees that are close enough to fall onto a power transmission line, were already part of OTEC’s maintenance schedule.
OTEC is also inspecting higher-risk lines, which run through densely forested areas, every year rather than every other year, as the PUC requires.
OTEC’s plan also addresses intentional power shutoffs, known as “public safety power shutoffs.”
The plan lists the criteria the cooperative would use to determine whether to order a public safety shutoff, once of which is “immediately predicted winds of 50 mph or higher within the vicinity of OTEC facilities subject to shutoff.”
According to the cooperative, most of its recent power outages caused by trees falling on a line — 10 of 13 — happened during the winter, not during the fire season.
OTEC has also sent letters to members who live in areas at high risk for wildfire to alert them to the possibility, however remote, of intentional power shutoffs.
About 2,200 members — around 8.5% of OTEC’s total — have service in those areas, said Joe Hathaway, the cooperative’s communications manager.
More information about wildfire safety is available at otec.coop/safety. The website also has copies of OTEC’s wildfire mitigation plan.
