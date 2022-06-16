Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is planning to start its annual pole-testing campaign this week in Baker and Union counties.
OTEC will move the work to Grant and Harney counties over the next few months.
OTEC has contracted with National Wood Treating to inspect and test utility poles for strength and potential rot. The annual testing is required by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
“Testing requires digging around our power poles and this means that in some instances National Wood Treating employees will be working in OTEC member-owners’ yards and maybe even driving 4-wheelers across open fields testing each power pole,” Joe Hathaway, OTEC’s communications manager, said in a press release. “OTEC and our contractor will both be doing their very best to make contact with each property owner. But if a rancher is out in the fields or a family isn’t home for one reason or another, we are just wanting to give a heads up that they will be working in the area.”
OTEC’s pole-testing program calls for each pole to be inspected and treated on a 10-year cycle.
Approximately 10 percent of the system is inspected each year to identify any poles that need to be replaced and to extend the lives of those poles that remain in service. OTEC maintains more than 44,000 poles, so around 4,400 poles will be tested this summer.
More information is available by calling OTEC at 541-523-3616.
Temporary change to billing envelopes
OTEC also announced that because the company that makes its billing envelopes can’t get white paper due to supply chain issues, envelopes for the next two months or so will be brown, recycled paper.
OTEC members also can sign up for electronic billing by calling 541-523-3616. Members who sign up for electronic billing before the end of 2022 will be automatically entered into a drawing in which two members, at the end of each month, will win a $100 credit applied to their bill.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.