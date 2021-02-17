Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) will resume normal collection activity, including disconnecting service and imposing late fees for unpaid utilities, starting March 17.
The cooperative, based in Baker City and serving about 60,000 residents, in Baker, Union, Grant and Harney counties, temporarily suspended disconnections and late feels March 17, 2020, due to financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We feel that it’s time to begin normal collection activities in order to be good stewards of our members’ financial resources and keep the cooperative operationally and financially resilient,” Eric Wirfs, OTEC’s director of member services, said in a press release. “It was a difficult decision for us, but we continue to see the number of unpaid accounts climb. The amount owed from these accounts would be enough to possibly necessitate a rate increase if we do not shift measures to help members bring their accounts up to date.
“Our responsibility is to our entire membership because we are member owned,” Wirfs said. “That is why we are resuming normal collection activities, to avoid any potential negative monetary impact on all our members.”
Over the last year, OTEC’s member service representatives have contacted members to help them stay current with their bills by offering guidance for financial assistance, local resources, and flexible payment options, according to the press release. In the lead-up to the resumption of normal collection activity, OTEC has contacted or has attempted to contact every member with a delinquent account via phone, email, and mail.
If you have not been in contact with a member service representative, call OTEC at 541-523-3616 as a soon as possible.
OTEC is also working to help its customers find other community assistance, such as food, housing and clothing.
“We know many our members are still impacted by the pandemic,” Wirfs said. “We urge those who are struggling to pay their bills to call us and we will work with you on many different payment plan options to avoid disconnecting power.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.