After being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour returns in 2022.
Four high school juniors will represent the cooperative on a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., this June.
This year’s delegates are:
• Makenzie Flanagan, Baker High School
• Tayleur Baker, Crane Union High School
• Isabella Beckner, Eagle Cap Innovative High School in Baker City
•Marissa Lane, La Grande High School
The foursome will represent Oregon and the Northwest and will join more than 1,500 other students from across the country for the all-expenses-paid trip.
“Youth Tour delegates come back energized with a broader understanding of their government, the nation’s history and the electric cooperative way of life and business model,” said Joe Hathaway, communications manager at OTEC. “Sponsoring students to attend the Youth Tour each year is an investment in the future leaders of Eastern Oregon.”
During their trip to the nation’s capital, the four students will visit historical sites, meet with members of Oregon’s congressional delegation, create podcasts and digital photo projects and learn about electric cooperatives and issues related to energy and climate change legislation.
Also returning after a two-year hiatus is the Idaho Youth Rally, a summer leadership camp in Caldwell, Idaho, open to high school sophomores who attend school or are homeschooled in OTEC’s service area, which includes Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties.
Up to four students from OTEC’s service area will join other high schoolers from around the West to participate in a variety of activities and classes that build skills in leadership, teamwork and perseverance.
This year’s Idaho Youth Rally will take place July 11-16. Applications are available at otec.coop/idaho-youth-rally. The deadline to apply is May 9.
