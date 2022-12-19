This female great horned owl is recovering at a Pendleton rehabilitation center after being rescued from a tree in Huntington on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The owl was entangled in fishing line, and dangling about 30 feet up a tree.
A great horned owl entangled in fishing line was rescued from a tree in Huntington where it was dangling on Friday, Dec. 16.
The female owl didn’t sustain any fractures, but her left wrist was injured by the fishing line, and her inability to hold her right ear tuft upright indicates the owl has a head injury, said Lynn Tompkins, director of Blue Mountain Wildlife, a bird and animal rehabilitation center in Pendleton.
“Hopefully that will correct itself with time and medication,” Tompkins wrote on the center’s website, bluemountainwildlife.org/.
Tompkins said on Monday morning, Dec. 19, that she and her staff have helped the owl rehydrate, but the bird had yet to eat.
The incident started around 8:20 a.m. on Friday when Oregon State Police received a recall about an owl in distress about 30 feet up in a tree in Huntington near East Fifth Street and East Fourth Avenue.
In a report from Clay Stevens of OSP, fishing line was wrapped around the owl’s left wing, “causing it to dangle from a tree limb.”
OSP called the Huntington Fire Department, which brought an extendable ladder so a volunteer could retrieve the owl.
OSP brought the owl to Brian Ratliff, district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Baker City office.
Ratliff took the owl to Blue Mountain Wildlife.
Tompkins said she has treated numerous birds over the years that were tangled in fishing line or tackle.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.