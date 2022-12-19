Great horned owl.jpg

This female great horned owl is recovering at a Pendleton rehabilitation center after being rescued from a tree in Huntington on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The owl was entangled in fishing line, and dangling about 30 feet up a tree.

 Blue Mountain Wildlife/Contributed Photo

A great horned owl entangled in fishing line was rescued from a tree in Huntington where it was dangling on Friday, Dec. 16.

The female owl didn’t sustain any fractures, but her left wrist was injured by the fishing line, and her inability to hold her right ear tuft upright indicates the owl has a head injury, said Lynn Tompkins, director of Blue Mountain Wildlife, a bird and animal rehabilitation center in Pendleton.

