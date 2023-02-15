Robby Fast thought Millie, her family’s beloved Great Pyrenees/Airedale, was recovering from a frightening incident.
But when Fast awakened on Monday, Feb. 13 in her Baker City home, it was to the worst possible news.
Millie had died in the night at a local veterinary clinic.
Fast believes that Millie, who was 7 1/2 years old and weighed about 100 pounds, succumbed to poisoning from THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
“She was very special,” Fast said of Millie, one of her family’s four dogs. “I can’t believe this happened. I’m in shock.”
The Fasts adopted Millie when she was 9 months old. Her first family, also in Baker City, wasn’t able to care for her, Robby Fast said.
She said her daughter, Katrina, then an eighth-grader, insisted the family take in Millie.
The incident started Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12.
Fast said Millie was in the yard of the family’s home in east Baker City, near Auburn Avenue, which is enclosed with a 6-foot-tall cedar fence on the inside, and a 4-foot-high chain link fence on the outside.
Fast said she was in the yard with Millie until about 3 p.m. An hour or so later, she went out to call Millie for dinner.
“Usually she comes right in, running,” Fast said.
But on Sunday afternoon, Millie approached slowly, pausing before the two steps leading to the patio as though she wasn’t sure how to negotiate them.
Once inside, Millie walked right past her dinner and laid down in her kennel.
“Which was weird,” Fast said.
After a couple hours, Millie had become even more lethargic.
Fast took Millie to the Animal Clinic of Baker, where Dr. Matt Kerns treated her.
Fast said the initial diagnosis was a potential bowel blockage, but X-rays discounted that cause.
But a test of Millie’s urine detected THC.
With Millie seeming to be improving, Fast returned to her home. Perplexed as to how Millie had ingested THC — no one in her family uses marijuana — Fast searched her yard with a flashlight.
In a flower planter she found a clear glass bottle, about 6 inches tall and much narrower than a soda can.
Fast said the bottle contained remnants of a “glittery, brown substance” she didn’t recognized.
Fast said one of her daughters thought the substance was kief, a powdery, gold-colored dust that coats the outside of marijuana buds.
Kief is more potent that marijuana flowers, with a THC concentration of 50% to 80%.
Fast said that although she hasn’t tested the substance in the bottle, given the results of Millie’s urine test and, in particular, that her dog died, she’s convinced that the bottle contained kief.
Had Millie eaten, say, a marijuana joint or a THC-infused gummy or other edible form, Fast said she thinks Millie, like the other dogs Kerns told her he had treated, would have survived.
Kerns, who has been a veterinarian for 18 years, said he doesn’t recall treating a dog for THC ingestion prior to Oregon legalizing the drug several years ago.
Nor did he have a urine test that screened for the drug.
But now, Kerns said, it’s a relatively common event. Millie, however, is the first such dog he’s treated that died.
As for how the bottle ended up in Fast’s yard, and how long it had been there, she is mystified.
She would like to believe whoever had the bottle either dropped it inadvertently or threw it over the fence but without intending to poison one of her dogs.
Fast said she reported the incident to the Baker City Police.
Besides the emotion of losing Millie, Fast said the situation is distressing because she worries about her three other dogs, two little ones that both weigh less than 10 pounds, and a 100-pound Newfoundland/Black Lab mix.
“I spent a lot of time trying to make sure that my yard is safe for my dogs,” Fast said.
