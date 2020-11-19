Oregon State Police officers are investigating a crash that left an Oxbow man seriously injured when he was ejected from his pickup truck as it rolled down a steep embankment near Oxbow about 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Damon Taylor Molina, 41, remained in serious condition at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Mark Snider, hospital spokesman, said Tuesday afternoon.
OSP Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn stated in his media log report that Molina was traveling west on Highway 86 about 5 miles south of Oxbow when he drove his 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck straight through a corner. Hagedorn said the vehicle crossed a wide gravel pullout and then traveled down the steep earthen embankment.
Molina, who was not wearing a seatbelt and was alone, was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled The vehicle came to rest upside down about 50 feet from the embankment.
Molina was first taken by Halfway Rural Fire Department ambulance to a site where the Life Flight air ambulance could pick him up for transfer to the Boise hospital.
“Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash,” Hagedorn stated in his report.
