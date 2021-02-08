Theresa Ball hated to type the words announcing that her Baker City business, Chill’z frozen yogurt, would no longer be serving sweet treats.
Since 2018, Ball’s restaurant at 1719 Main St. has been a place where visitors and residents could assemble a dessert to their liking, or enjoy a specialty drink or choose from a variety of air-fried foods.
With the COVID-19 pandemic nearly a year old, and uncertainty remaining about restrictions, Ball was unable to make a profit at the business. She broke the news with a post on the Chill’z Facebook page on Jan. 30.
“I had a lump in my throat the other day when I was writing the post and I cried,” Ball said. “I feel bad because I have to tell the children and community that something they loved, and that we have worked so hard to bring to Baker City, has to now come to an end.”
A little less than a year ago, Ball was excited to reopen Chill’z after a temporary winter closure and start the spring and summer season.
But once the pandemic began, and the state imposed restrictions on restaurants, Ball struggled.
“We were open for a month and a half during 2020, (but) by legal law we had to close down because we are an open food bar,” Ball said. “We closed down when they had their state mandate and were only open for two weeks in March, we got to open again in August and we were open for an additional two weeks.”
But Chill’z has been closed since.
And Ball said she recognized that trying to run a restaurant, with changing restrictions, was going to make it difficult for her to break even.
Like many other small business owners, Ball sought financial assistance for not just Chill’z, but for her other Baker City businesses, Baker City Vape and Theresa’s Treasures+ CBD.
She applied for a grant for Chill’z but because the amount was based on the number of employees, which had been reduced due to COVID-19, the amount she qualified for wasn’t enough to allow her to reopen.
“If the business grants had been dependent on the number of employees that were staffed prior to COVID, there would have been hope for Chill’z to continue,” Ball said.
She learned how much the business means to some of her customers.
Some were willing to donate financially, but Ball said she respectfully declined, since there was no guarantee of when she would be able to reopen.
Throughout the pandemic, Chill’z customers have remained understanding and interested in when she might resume serving yogurt and other treats, Ball said.
One customer she remembers in particular was a young girl who asked Ball when she would be able to come back to Chill’z.
“I had a little girl come up the other day, she said, ‘Are you going to be opening when this COVID goes away?’ and I said, ‘Honey, I don’t know,’ ” Ball said.
Although she will keep Chill’z closed for now, the future is not certain.
Ball said she might consider a mobile yogurt business, named “Chill’z on Wheels.”
“We are hoping to come back in the future, it might be a new location, it might be Chill’z on Wheels,” Ball said. “I can’t say anything promising at this time.”
In her Jan. 30 Facebook post, Ball wrote that she plans to offer items in the restaurant for sale, including tables, chairs and other fixture.
As for the remaining frozen yogurt on hand, Ball gave away the hard-serve desserts on Jan. 30.
“We had two whole freezers of hard-serve yogurt, and we were out of yogurt in one hour,” Ball said. “I’d much rather give it away to the community than throw it away.”
Ball expressed gratitude for the support she has received from the community.
She said she feels badly that she had to close, especially for her younger customers.
I think it’s the kids that get you, you bring something fun, you put everything into it and to only have to walk away,” Ball said.
Though Chill’z has closed, Ball is rooting for her fellow small business owners as the pandemic, and its associated restrictions, continue.
“Baker City is a small community and I stay hopeful that other small businesses continue to prosper during these difficult and challenging times.” Ball said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.