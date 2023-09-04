A group of 13 Baker High School seniors hiked up the hill to repaint the "B" and rearrange rocks into a "24" on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Back row, from left: Kaden Conklin, Reeve Damschen, Dillon Multop, Malaki Myer, Kade Rudi, Charles Boulter, Wade Hawkins and Paul Hobson. Front row, from left: Zander Harper, Ryann Paulsen, Cheyanne McQuiston, Makea Robb and Lillian Gately.
Painting rocks of the "B" west of Baker City were Makea Robb, right, Lillian Gately, Ryann Paulsen and Cheyanne McQuiston.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Malaki Myer, Kaden Conklin and Paul Hobson were part of the group of 13 seniors from Baker High School who hiked the hill to repaint the "B."
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Dillon Multop and Kade Rudi add paint to the rocks that make the "B" on the hill west of Baker City. Below them are classmates Makea Robb, Lillian Gately, Ryann Paulsen and Cheyanne McQuiston.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Malaki Myer, Kaden Conklin and Paul Hobson were part of the group of 13 seniors from Baker High School who hiked the hill to repaint the "B."
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Reeve Damschen, left, Malaki Myer, Kaden Conklin and Paul Hobson were part of the group of 13 seniors from Baker High School who hiked the hill to repaint the "B."
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
A group of 13 Baker High School seniors hiked up the hill to repaint the "B" and rearrange rocks into a "24" on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Back row, from left: Kaden Conklin, Reeve Damschen, Dillon Multop, Malaki Myer, Kade Rudi, Charles Boulter, Wade Hawkins and Paul Hobson. Front row, from left: Zander Harper, Ryann Paulsen, Cheyanne McQuiston, Makea Robb and Lillian Gately.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
A 1970 Baker High School Nugget yearbook documented the "B" project.
Lisa Britton/Baker City Herald
Baker Valley looking across to the Wallowa Mountains from the white "B" on the hill west of Baker City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.