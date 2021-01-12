A Baker City man and a Huntington woman were arrested Jan. 5 on felony charges after an Oregon State Police officer stopped them for an alleged traffic violation about 4 p.m.
Trooper Dakotah Keys made the stop on Highway 30 when he noticed a Chevrolet pickup truck that was failing to drive within its lane, he wrote in his daily media log. The driver, who Keys said initially provided a false identity, was later identified as Derrick Lamont Dodge, 42, of Baker City, who had an outstanding Oregon State Parole Board warrant for his arrest. Keys said he found methamphetamine and items of drug distribution after searching Dodge. He found drug paraphernalia and a firearm in a search of the vehicle.
Dodge was jailed on the parole violation charge and cited on charges of identity theft, felony possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine and failure to appear on a felony citation.
Dodge’s passenger, Lacey Dawn Kolb, 39, of Huntington, was lodged in the Baker County Jail on a probation detainer and cited on charges of giving false information to a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.
