Two Baker City residents are charged with first-degree criminal trespassing after a Baker City Police officer found them inside an eastside home that Police Chief Ty Duby said has been occupied by transients several times in the past.

Chad Michael Cox, 41, and Juanita Marie Kasinger, 56, both listed as transients in police records, were arrested about 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at 1224 Place St. The house is between Oak and Chestnut streets.

