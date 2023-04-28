Two Baker City residents are charged with first-degree criminal trespassing after a Baker City Police officer found them inside an eastside home that Police Chief Ty Duby said has been occupied by transients several times in the past.
Chad Michael Cox, 41, and Juanita Marie Kasinger, 56, both listed as transients in police records, were arrested about 4 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at 1224 Place St. The house is between Oak and Chestnut streets.
Both Cox and Kasinger were taken to the Baker County Jail. Kasinger was later released and is scheduled to enter a plea in Baker County Circuit Court on May 24 at 1:45 p.m. Cox remained in jail on Friday, April 28, with bail set at $20,000. He is scheduled to enter a plea May 16 at 1:30 p.m.
In a probable cause arrest affidavit, Baker City Police officer Mason Powell wrote that before entering the home he had called the owner, Kathy Mahn of The Dalles.
Powell wrote that Mahn told him she had not given permission to anyone to be on the property.
Powell wrote in his affidavit that “inside the house I observed signs of recent use, such as, fresh urine, feces, fresh food/food containers, drug paraphernalia, clothing articles, bedding, etc.”
Powell wrote that Cox and Kasinger came out of a closet that had been blocked off with black plastic.
He said Kasinger claimed that she had called the homeowner about five days earlier and was given permission to stay “as long as she worked to improve the property.”
Powell wrote that Kasinger could not give him the property owner’s name or phone number.
He wrote that Cox claimed he had been staying in the home for a couple of days, but that based on the number of items, including “bedding surrounded by smoked cigarettes, burned incense, etc., I believe they occupied the house longer than a couple of days.”
Powell estimated that clean up and damage costs are a minimum of $250.
Duby said police have found people living in the home, which he described as “abandoned,” several times.
The 1,052-square-foot home was built in 1910 and has a market value of $61,120, according to the Baker County Assessor’s office.
