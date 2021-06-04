Music in Geiser-Pollman Park starts this weekend and continues throughout the summer.
The concerts are organized by separate organizations. Saturday events are sponsored by the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center.
Sunday concerts are put on by Powder River Music Review, a program of Baker City Events. (Although there will be several Saturday concerts as well.)
Saturday, June 5, will feature Carter Junction, the husband/wife duo of Clinton and Sarah Carter. The program starts at 5 p.m. in Geiser-Pollman Park.
Earlier on Saturday, and on Sunday, Carter Junction will play at NHOTIC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All performances are free and open to the public.
Powder River Music Review opens its season on Sunday, June 13, with Frank Carlson.
The music starts at 4 p.m. Concerts are free, although donations are accepted to support the concert series. Also, raffle tickets are sold at each concert ($5 each or $20 for 15) for a chance to win the week’s featured basket.
For a summer schedule, go to Powder River Music Review on Facebook.
