The Powder River Music Review begins this season with a patriotic twist and recognition of special sponsors on Sunday, June 12.
The music series, organized by the nonprofit Baker City Events, brings live music to Geiser-Pollman Park every Sunday through the summer, starting at 4 p.m.
Admission is free. Donations are welcome, and raffle tickets are sold for the chance to win weekly prizes.
June 12 features the Inland Northwest Musicians and their “Outdoor Patriotic and Entertaining Pops Concert.”
This concert series is supported by sponsors, grants and donations, said Lynette Perry, a volunteer with Baker City Events.
This year, she said BCE nominated two sponsors — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative and Sorbenots — for a “sponsor of the year” Ovation Award with the Oregon Festivals and Events Association.
“Competition is statewide,” Perry said. “Imagine competing with the Oregon State Fair and other large west-side events.”
The Baker City nomination won.
“They did it as a joint award to the two of them,” Perry said.
She presented OTEC’s trophy at the organization’s annual meeting in May.
The trophy for Sorbenots will be presented on Sunday during intermission.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the concert will move to Baker High School’s auditorium, 2500 E St.
Sunday’s concert
The Inland Northwest Musicians will bring both the orchestra and chorale for this performance, under the direction of R. Lee Friese.
The orchestra selections include: “Fiddle Faddle,” “The Entertainer,” “Bugler’s Holiday,” “Dances with Wolves” and “Armed Forces Salute” that recognizes all branches of the military.
At intermission, Perry will present the sponsorship award and raffle winners.
Then the chorale takes the stage to perform “As Time Goes By,” “Lollipop,” “This is My Country,” “Summertime” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”
As a finale, the orchestra and chorale will join for “I am an American.”
Lori Johnson, who is with the Inland Northwest Musicians, said retired music educator Ralph Werner will narrate this last piece.
“‘I am an American’ reminds us of the common heritage, freedom and pride we share as a country,” she said.
The piece, composed by Carmen Dragon, is based on a prize-winning essay titled “I Speak for Democracy” written in 1954 by an Akron, Ohio high school girl named Elizabeth Ellen Evans.
“I really want to get a good turnout. It’s going to be an amazing day,” Perry said of the concert.
Summer Music
Here is the schedule for this summer’s music. All begin at 4 p.m., with the exception of special concerts during Miners Jubilee weekend.
• June 12: Inland Northwest Musicians
• June 19: Frank Carlson
• June 26: Patty Clayton Trio
• July 3: Brady Goss
• July 10: D’ Club L’ Eveque
• July 15: Wasteland Kings (4:30 p.m.)
• July 16: Drum and Bugle Corps (noon); Brass Fire (1 p.m.) and Frank Carlson (8 p.m., Court Plaza downtown)
• July 17: Kupenga Marimba (noon) and Wayne Worthington (4 p.m.)
• July 24: Brass Fire
• July 31: Jon Deshler Jazz trio
• Aug. 2: Frank Carlson (6 p.m., Community Night Out)
• Aug. 7: Wasteland Kings
• Aug. 14: Phoenix Duo
• Aug. 21: Coyote Joe
• Aug. 28: Blue Yesterdays
Volunteers neededPerry said Baker City Events can always use more volunteers, and one particular need is help with social media marketing through Facebook and Twitter.
“It would be so nice to have a teen volunteer that is savvy in social media to post our events for us,” she said.
In addition to the Powder River Music Review, BCE organizes the Independence Day walking parade for kids in July and Community Night Out in August.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call Perry at 541-519-5653 or email bakercityevents1@gmail.com.
Sponsors
The Powder River Music Review is supported by the Baker County Cultural Coalition, Country Financial-Paul Swigert Agency, Gray’s West & Co./Coles Tribute Center, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, Oregon Trail Restaurant, Sorbenots, Scorpio International, Baker City Realty, Mtn. View RV Park and Vision Wealth Management.
Weekly raffle sponsors include Able Engraving, Community Connection, Copper Belt Winery, The Cheese Fairy, Country Financial-Paul Swigert Agency, Marilyn Haynes jewelry creations, Carrie Maliwauki greeting cards, N-7 Brewery, Oregon Trail Restaurant, Lynette Perry, Sorbenots, Tracy Williams Birds on a Wire creations.
“There’s been a huge amount of donations to the raffle,” Perry said. “It’s been amazing.”
