Joyce Bornstedt’s capacity to be shocked by what people will do to restrooms in Baker City’s two biggest parks is pretty much exhausted.
So is her patience.
“At this point, nothing surprises me,” said Bornstedt, the city’s technical administrative supervisor, a title that includes overseeing city parks.
A rash of vandalism, including graffiti and in one case a person who pried open a locked door, as well as other incidents at restrooms in Geiser-Pollman and Central parks, prompted Bornstedt to close restrooms in both parks on June 11.
She said the city reopened restrooms in both parks on Wednesday, June 23, but with limited hours. Restrooms will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We’re going to try that for a while,” Bornstedt said.
In the past, the city’s parks maintenance contractor unlocked restrooms around 6 a.m. daily. An officer from the Baker City Police Department then locked them at night, although in some cases not until after midnight, Bornstedt said.
She said many of the incidents over the past two months or so happened after 8 p.m. — in some cases the city could pinpoint the damage by reviewing photos from the security cameras the city installed in both parks earlier this year.
There are six cameras in each park.
The city received a grant of $18,745 from the Leo Adler Foundation to help pay for the cameras. The city’s total cost, including installing electric lines and poles, was $36,319.
Among the problems city officials have dealt with recently, in addition to graffiti, are:
• someone tried to rip the urinal off the wall in the men’s restroom at Geiser-Pollman Park
• fires have been lit in restrooms in both parks
• people have plugged sinks in restrooms, apparently to facilitate bathing, leading to flooding
• people have been found sleeping inside restrooms
Bornstedt said graffiti has been an occasional problem in restrooms — and elsewhere in the parks — over the past few years.
“But it’s been escalating,” she said. “This year it seems like almost every day we’ve had something. We can’t keep up with it.”
Bornstedt estimated the city has spent around $2,000 to repair damage over the past two months or so.
The city’s parks department budget has $1,000 allocated for dealing with vandalism during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The budget for the next fiscal year boosts that amount to $3,000.
The security cameras have yielded limited success, Bornstedt said.
On June 14, Baker City Police cited two girls, ages 11 and 12, on criminal mischief charges for graffiti in Geiser-Pollman Park after Bornstedt recognized the girls from a video captured by a city camera.
A camera at Central Park also recorded a person who used a tool to pry the plate off the door handle of the restroom around 8:20 p.m. on June 18. The person, who has not been identified, also damaged the vent at the bottom of the door, Bornstedt said.
She noted, however, that the cameras are of little use in identifying people who cause damage inside restrooms, since the cameras only cover areas outside.
Bornstedt said issues are not limited to the parks themselves.
The two bridges over the Powder River on the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway between Madison and Broadway streets have been tagged with graffiti, she said.
And Baker City Police have removed homeless camps from beneath the bridges.
Bornstedt said the city plans to place concrete rubble beneath the bridges to make them less attractive.
She noted that an Oregon law, which takes effect July 1, 2023, could affect the city’s ability to restrict camping on public property.
The law mandates that any city or county law must be reasonable if it regulates “sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property.”
