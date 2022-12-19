The blanket of clouds that had protected Baker City from the arctic air the previous few days was rudely pulled away, at least partially, on Monday, Dec. 19.
The result was the coldest morning in almost a year.
The temperature at the Baker City Airport dipped to 0 degrees. That was the lowest since Feb. 25, 2022, when the low was 1 below zero.
The potential for temperatures near or below zero has been around since last week, when northerly winds began to usher in frigid air from Canada. The snow cover also helped to create conditions conducive to rapidly plummeting temperatures, since the snow reflects most of the sun’s heat rather than absorbing it, as bare ground does.
But a persistent layer of stratus clouds over Baker Valley kept temperatures from falling nearly as far as they would have under clear skies. Clouds act as insulation, preventing heat from the ground from radiating into the atmosphere.
The effect of clouds can be dramatic.
Other places in Eastern Oregon that were mainly clear or foggy (fog doesn’t have as much of an effect as a thick cloud layer) have had temperatures below zero the past several days, including Burns.
Lows at the Baker City Airport, meanwhile, from Dec. 13-17, were 21, 21, 17, 15 and 16.
The situation changed, though, on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, when clouds began to dissipate. With mainly clear skies, the temperature at the airport plunged to 1 degree before midnight, and then to 0 degrees early Monday morning.
Temperatures were even lower at other places.
Along Highway 7 at Sumpter junction, about 25 miles west of Baker City, the low Monday morning was 11 below zero. Mason Dam reported a low of 5 below zero.
The National Weather Service is forecasting more wintry weather through Christmas, with a reinforcing dose of arctic air arriving Tuesday.
Overnight lows could dip a few degrees below zero on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22. Milder weather, with a chance of snow, is predicted for the Christmas weekend, with a high in the mid 30s on Christmas Day.
This year’s holiday cold spell likely will be modest compared with last year’s.
The final week of 2021, and the first few days of 2022, marked the coldest stretch here in more than a decade.
The temperature plummeted to 14 below zero on Dec. 31, 2021, and to 20 below on the first day of 2022.
