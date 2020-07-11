High school seniors missed out on multiple traditions this spring due to the coronavirus, so the Baker City Church of the Nazarene wants to start a new one for graduates.
This Sunday the church will host the inaugural All Church Graduation Party.
“We’re just disappointed senior year got canceled and wanted to do something for the seniors,” said Kaylee Tilford, the church’s youth pastor.
The party will be split into two separate events, both at the Family Life Center on the church property at 1250 Hughes Lane.
A community celebration for seniors, with family members and church members welcome to join, will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A youth group party for grades 7-12 will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with grad-themed games.
Organizers will be asking attendees to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
“We really want our seniors to know that they’re not alone, and that we’re here for them,” Tilford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.