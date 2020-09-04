DURKEE — A 21-year-old Vale man was hurt Thursday evening when the vehicle he was riding in rolled and pinned him beneath it.
Tell Deroin was taken first to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, and then to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he was in fair condition Friday afternoon.
He was riding in a late model Jeep driven by Deward Thompson, 63, of Durkee on Vandecar Road north of Interstate 84 near Durkee, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson lost control and the Jeep rolled over. The accident was reported to county dispatch at 7:49 p.m. Thursday.
