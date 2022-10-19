Lindianne Sarno is in her element teaching music — something she’s done since she was 16.
“I come from a musical Italian family,” she said. “At family reunions, we sang and played music. And I can’t remember not playing piano.”
Sarno continues to pursue her passion for music by establishing the Baker Music Garden at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2177 First St.
She said students begin with one-on-one instruction, and when ready form bands and receive ensemble coaching.
“Those new bands can become part of the Powder River Music Revue,” she said.
Sarno is a board member for the Revue, a summer concert series held on Sundays from June through August.
“I’m not just a teacher — I’m a performer and I want my student to get performing with no stress,” she said.
Lessons
Sarno teaches violin, viola, piano, guitar, ukulele and mandolin.
Styles of music are varied too: Celtic, country, bluegrass, jazz, classical and rock.
“Once I’ve gotten them through the basics, I say ‘What’s your favorite song?’ ” she said.
She emphasizes overcoming problems through practice.
“Mistakes are part of learning,” she said. “If you run into a difficult section, star that section and work on it.”
She teaches students to play music by ear, as well as read music.
“I teach both right from the get-go,” she said. “My students understand music as well as play music.”
Parents are required to stay for the music lessons.
“The parents stay and listen, so they know what their child is practicing,” she said.
She welcomes both youth and adult students.
“I love to teach people who started as a kid and for some reason quit,” she said.
She’s also a composer, songwriter and arranger and said she “would be happy to work with musicians who want a little guidance in those fields.”
Although Sarno grew up playing and teaching music, she took a break while pursuing a history degree at Princeton.
She picked music up again after moving to Ash Valley, Oregon, in 1980.
“I started teaching again,” she said.
In 1995, she moved to Tucson, Arizona, and taught 45 to 60 students a week for the next 15 years.
She now lives in Baker City with her husband, Arthur Sappington.
Together they started Snake River Music Gardens, which focuses on natural resources, culture and economy.
In addition to lessons, she is establishing the Baker Folk Orchestra, which will rehearse on Saturday mornings.
A sliding scale
Music lessons cost between $20 and $30 per session on a sliding scale.
“Families decide what they can afford, and scholarships are available,” she said.
Baker Music Garden is a part of the nonprofit Snake River Music Gardens, which supports His Grace Children’s Home in Uganda. To learn more about the Uganda connection, visit www.snakerivermusicgardens.org.
To schedule lessons at Baker Music Garden, or inquire about the Baker Folk Orchestra, call Sarno at 541-624-8699.
