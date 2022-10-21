Hughes Lane land purchase

Baker County might use some of its $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 aid to buy this 70-acre property south of Hughes Lane, between the Baker Sports Complex and the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald, File

Baker County might use some of the $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 aid it will receive over the next two years to pay off a 70-acre property that county commissioners agreed to lease, with an option to buy, this summer.

Completing the $1.45 million purchase of the property in north Baker City is one of the priorities that a team of county officials identified, Commissioner Mark Bennett said on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

