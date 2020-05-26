Summer Curry’s voice faltered for just a moment as she talked about those who didn’t make it home.
“They gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Curry said as about 100 people listened in silence under the warm May sunshine Monday morning at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Curry referred to “the people behind us” — the orderly rows of white headstones in the veterans section of the cemetery.
And then she addressed the veterans who stood before her on a slope of well-tended grass, the snowy Elkhorn Mountains providing a stirring backdrop.
Both groups, Curry said — those in front and those behind — helped to make possible events such as Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Curry is herself a member of the former group. She served in the U.S. Army in both Afghanistan and Iraq.
“When we signed on the dotted line we knew we might have to give our lives,” she said. “But in the bottom of our hearts we knew our job is to protect the people at home. We’re not going to let anyone take away our freedoms.”
Jimm Mooney of Veterans Hope Ministries introduced Curry, and also followed her address with concluding remarks.
Mooney said he was thrilled with the turnout for the ceremony, which he started planning little more than a week earlier after learning that the annual event would be another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“My heart is so big and so grateful for all of you to be here today,” Mooney said. “Today is the day to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so we could be free in this country today.”
