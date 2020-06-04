“Trump gear, hats, shirts, flags,” reads a sign outside Steven Goodman’s colorful merchandise booth along Campbell Street in Baker City.
Goodman, of Emmett, Idaho, said he “saw a vision” that there was going to be a big demand for presidential gear in the months leading up to the November election.
“This is how I’ve been able to make a living since he’s been in office — getting behind him,” Goodman said on Tuesday.
Goodman, who travels around the region selling Trump memorabilia, said he landed in Baker County after researching counties that were heavily Republican.
Of Baker County’s 12,200 registered voters, the largest share — 5,525, or 45.3% — are registered Republicans.
Another 3,837 — 31.4% — are nonaffiliated, and 2,072 — 17% — are registered Democrats.
In the 2016 presidential election, however, almost 71% of Baker County voters cast their ballots for Trump, while his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, received 20.5% of the votes.
Andrew Davis of Baker City said Tuesday he had never seen a booth as big as Goodman’s in town.
Davis said he stopped to browse the booth because he supports Trump, and thinks “he’s been doing a great job for this country as far as getting businesses back up and running and getting people back to work.”
Goodman’s booth was set up Sunday at the corner of Grove and Campbell streets, across Campbell from the Baker Heritage Museum.
He said he had a misunderstanding on Monday with the county and city over public land and a vending permit, which is why he moved the booth to private land on the north side of Campbell near the entrance to Baker Towne Square.
Goodman said he received a permit from the city Tuesday morning.
Patricia Brown of Baker City was afraid she had missed her chance to buy a “Make America Great Again” hat.
She didn’t stop at the booth Monday and when she returned Tuesday it was gone.
“I saw it yesterday but they were down the street and I was afraid they weren’t going to be here today,” Brown said. “I was on my way to Bi-Mart and I thought ‘Oh, there they are, they moved,’ so I stopped here.”
Randy Blair, who moved to Baker City from Hillsboro a year ago, said he hasn’t seen anything like Goodman’s stand in either city.
“I support Trump and I was really intrigued by seeing this stand here and was thinking about getting a banner and putting it in my yard,” Blair.
Goodman said that he’s received a warm welcome in Baker City and business has been good, so he plans to stay for at least a week.
