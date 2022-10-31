A man was hit and killed by a freight train near the railroad bridge over the Powder River in southeast Baker City about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Union Pacific Railroad.
The train was traveling east, according to Mike Jaixen, senior manager of communications for Union Pacific.
The bridge is southeast of Wade Williams Field.
Baker City Police are investigating the case.
Police Chief Ty Duby said officers are trying to determine whether or not the man was on the railroad tracks intentionally.
Police don’t believe foul play was involved, Duby said.
Duby said the man, whom he didn’t name, was involved in a reported disturbance in the area that police responded to a couple hours earlier, late on Saturday. He said officers were searching for the man when they found his body.
Duby said it appears as though the train crew wasn’t aware the man was on the tracks, as Union Pacific didn’t notify the policy department about a possible incident, which happens when the train crew knows that a pedestrian might have been struck.
The federal regulation that requires locomotive horns be sounded for 15 to 20 seconds before entering a crossing where streets and tracks intersect does not apply to a bridge on railroad property, Jaixen said.
Locomotive engineers retain the authority to sound the horn in emergency situations.
