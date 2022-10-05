Although Baker City Events is dissolving, its signature community events will continue into the future.
Those include Powder River Music Review, Community Night Out and the Kids Parade held near the Fourth of July.
The group associated with Baker City Events will shift focus to the music series, which is held every Sunday in the summer at Geiser-Pollman Park.
They will rename it Powder River Music Revue (a slight change in spelling from the previous Review).
Lynette Perry, who has been involved in these community events for years, is retiring.
“Powder River Music Revue will continue on with a group of musicians on the board of directors,” Perry said. “They have wonderful plans to enhance the concerts and add new music events throughout the year.”
Baker City Events was founded in 2014 as a nonprofit.
But the music series, and the other yearly events, had been established for years.
Perry said the Powder River Music Review has its roots in a mid-week concert at the Baker County Courthouse that was started by the late Bob Evans.
Marilyn Haynes Shollenberger named it the Powder River Music Review, and it later moved to the park to raise awareness — and money — for building a bandstand.
That project culminated in the Powder River Pavilion, which was completed in 2015. The structure features engraved tiles purchased in support of the project.
Early concerts mostly featured local musicians. Recently, the summer concerts drew musical groups from around the region.
Moving forward, the series will return to its roots.
“The conversations are trying to bring our local musicians to the forefront, and develop programs to get the kids involved,” Shollenberger said.
She said “local” means Baker County and neighboring counties.
“There is so much talent in our area,” she said.
As for the other events that fell under Baker City Events organization, Perry said they have been absorbed by local groups. For instance, Baker City Rotary had already adopted the Easter Egg Hunt, and Community Night Out will be organized by the Baker City Police Department and Baker City Lions Club.
She is talking to local service clubs about continuing the Kids Parade.
A project started in 2019 to get more permanent seating near the Powder River Pavilion is complete, Perry said.
Seven benches were installed this fall, and each will feature a plaque honoring the donor.
Funds that BCE already had earmarked for these yearly events will be distributed to continue the support, Perry said.
Shollenberger said Perry’s retirement will be noticed.
“I don’t know how we can thank her for everything she’s done,” she said. “She’s a great asset to our community.”
The current board of directors for Powder River Music Revue is Shollenberger, Lindianne Sarno, Rory Noble and Deanna Davis.
Silent Auction
Every summer features about 18 concerts.
“A multitude of musicians have earned wages since the pavilion was completed,” Perry said.
The concert series costs $20,000 to $30,000 each year. It is funded by grants, sponsorships, donations and a weekly raffle.
Currently, a silent auction is ongoing to help support the 2023 season. The auction ends Oct. 15, and bids can be made by sending an email to bakercityevents1@gmail.com.
Auction items are:
• Handpainted gourd with mountain scene by the late Barbara Wilbur (current bid: $30).
• Handpainted gourd with flower sunburst by the late Barbara Wilbur (current bid: $20).
• Hand-beaded hatband (current bid: $60).
• Guitar and case (current bid: $60).
• Jill Queen Suite at Bela Kadish (current bid: $60).
• Surveyor Suite at Bela Kadish (current bid: $25).
• Handmade quilt (current bid: $25).
• Crocheted doll with unicorn hat (current bid: $20).
Memberships
The Powder River Music Revue is current selling membership options for business sponsorships and individuals.
The PRMR board will have a table set up during Taste of Baker on Saturday, Oct. 8, to accept bids for the silent auction and provide information about membership levels.
Taste of Baker runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, or to get involved, contact Shollenberger at firetraxwife@gmail.com or call 541-519-8742.
