Phillips Reservoir is holding more water today than it has in almost three years. But it’s still a long way from full.
A spring heat wave has left streams swollen with snowmelt, including the reservoir’s main source, the Powder River.
The river gage at Hudspeth Lane, just west of the reservoir, showed a rapid rise over the weekend, when the temperature reached 80 degrees at the Baker City Airport on Saturday, April 29, and 81 degrees on Sunday.
The Powder’s flow increased steadily, from 257 cubic feet per second (cfs) at midnight on Friday, reaching 300 cfs at 11 p.m. Saturday and remaining above that level throughout Sunday.
On Monday at 5:30 a.m. the flow was 371 cfs, the highest recorded so far in 2023.
Other, smaller tributaries that flow into the reservoir have also had significant increases as the snowpack, which has lingered due to chilly weather in March and through much of April, begins to melt.
Deer Creek, on the north side of the reservoir, jumped from 79 cfs on April 26 to nearly 200 on Sunday, April 30.
Meanwhile, the Baker Valley Irrigation District is releasing less than 10 cfs through Mason Dam because the reservoir water isn’t needed for irrigation since so much water is flowing into the Powder River from tributaries downstream of the dam, such as Denny and Elk creeks.
That combination — lots of water flowing into the reservoir and very little coming out — has resulted in a rapid refilling rate.
On Sunday and into Monday, Phillips was rising at about 1,200 acre-feet per day, the fastest since the spring of 2019.
On Monday evening, May 1, the reservoir topped 19,000 acre-feet. That’s the most water it has held since August 2020.
The peak volume in 2022 was 18,850 acre-feet, and the maximum in 2021 was 16,632 acre-feet.
“It’s looking good,” Jeff Colton, manager of the Baker Valley Irrigation District, said on Monday morning, May 1. “This is just about perfect.”
Mark Ward, a Baker Valley farmer who has rights to water stored in the reservoir, is also optimistic.
“Tickled to death,” Ward said on Monday morning. “On May first and we have more than 300 cfs coming into the reservoir. That doesn’t happen very often.”
Phillips Reservoir is considered full at 73,000 acre-feet.
The reservoir can store another 17,000 acre-feet if necessary for flood control.
Phillips hasn’t been close to full since late June 2017, when it came within a few hundred acre-feet.
Since then its peak was 52,151 acre-feet, in mid June 2019.
From 2020-22, persistent drought combined with other factors to keep the reservoir much closer to empty than to full.
The necessary ingredients to refill the reservoir — ample winter snowpack, plentiful and timely spring rains to reduce the need for irrigation water, a substantial carryover of water after the irrigation season — have not come together.
Phillips held less than 1,600 acre-feet in the fall of 2022.
The situation was similar in 2016, but the reservoir refilled the following spring mainly because much of the melted snowpack flowed downstream rather than soaking into the ground.
In the spring of 2017, the daily average flow on the Powder River at Hudspeth Lane exceeded 200 cfs on 85 days.
From 2020 to 2022, that happened on just 38 days, with none in 2021.
In 2017 there were two main periods of heavy snowmelt, the first happening in March during an early heat wave.
This year was quite different, as March was the second-coldest since at least World War II at the Baker City Airport.
The daily average flow at the Hudspeth Lane gaging station stayed below 30 cfs throughout March.
Although the cold temperatures kept the river (and reservoir) from rising much, the weather also preserved the snowpack.
April 27 was the first day with an average flow above 200 cfs (203). Monday, May 1 was the fifth straight day above that threshold.
And there’s still quite a lot of snow in the mountains.
The key measuring station is near Bourne, north of Sumpter.
The water content in the snowpack at Bourne on Monday, May 1 was 15.2 inches. That’s the most there on the first day of May since 2011 (18.5 inches), and the ninth-highest total for May 1 since the measuring station was installed in 1979.
With so much snow yet to melt, inflow into the reservoir should remain relatively high for a while, Colton said.
It’s too early, though, to predict how high the reservoir will rise.
Ward, who is a member of the Baker Valley Irrigation District’s board of directors, said he hopes that the current situation, with almost all of the water entering the reservoir being stored, will continue for at least a couple weeks.
