A key irrigation reservoir in Baker County continues to rise, but the flooding threat elsewhere in the county has receded considerably.

Phillips Reservoir, on the Powder River in Sumpter Valley, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, has more than quadrupled its volume in the past month, rising from about 8,000 acre-feet in mid April to 36,300 on Monday morning, May 15.

Editor

Jayson has worked at the Baker City Herald since November 1992, starting as a reporter. He has been editor since December 2007. He graduated from the University of Oregon Journalism School in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in news-editorial journalism.

