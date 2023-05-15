A key irrigation reservoir in Baker County continues to rise, but the flooding threat elsewhere in the county has receded considerably.
Phillips Reservoir, on the Powder River in Sumpter Valley, about 17 miles southwest of Baker City, has more than quadrupled its volume in the past month, rising from about 8,000 acre-feet in mid April to 36,300 on Monday morning, May 15.
The reservoir reached half full — 36,500 acre-feet — later in the day.
That’s the most water the reservoir has held in almost three years, since July 2020.
The peak volume in 2021 was 16,632 acre-feet, and in 2022 it was 18,850 acre-feet.
The reservoir, which supplies irrigation water to much of Baker Valley, has risen rapidly due to a combination of warm temperature accelerating snowmelt in the mountains, and periods of rain.
The biggest source of water for the reservoir is the Powder River, which heads in the Elkhorn Mountains north of Sumpter.
The river’s flow measured at Hudspeth Lane, just west of the reservoir, has averaged above 200 cubic feet per second (cfs) for 19 straight days, including Monday, May 15.
On six of those days the average flow exceeded 400 cfs.
With considerable snow remaining in the mountains, and warm temperatures forecast to continue through the weekend, the river likely will remain above the 200 cfs threshold for at least the next week.
In 2022, there were just 15 days when the river’s flow at Hudspeth Lane averaged more than 200 cfs. In 2021 that didn’t happen at all, and in 2020 there were 23 such days.
In 2019, when the reservoir reached a maximum of 51,250 acre-feet, the Powder River topped 200 cfs on 54 days.
In 2017, the last year the reservoir filled, there were 85 days with a daily average flow above 200 cfs.
Burnt River recedes
The Burnt River, which topped its banks last week below Unity Reservoir, forcing the county to close the Burnt River Canyon Road, has dropped substantially.
The gravel road was slated to reopen Monday, May 15 between Clarks Creek, near Bridgeport, and Highway 30 near Durkee.
Heavy rain and melting snow filled Unity Reservoir, forcing irrigation district officials to release as much water through the dam as was flowing into the reservoir from the Burnt River’s three forks.
On May 8 the Burnt River measured near Hereford, below the reservoir, was flowing at 1,370 cfs, the third-highest flow since Unity Dam was finished in 1938.
But the river dropped steadily starting on May 9. From Friday, May 12 through Monday, the river was running at about 420 cfs.
The Burnt River’s north fork, which topped 1,100 cfs on May 9, had dropped to about 300 cfs on Monday, May 15.
Rain, snowmelt delays need for irrigation water
Almost all of the water that has flowed into Phillips Reservoir over the past month has been stored, allowing the reservoir to add around 1,300 to 1,500 acre-feet per day.
After the cold spring, there was still quite a bit of snow in the mountains below the reservoir. That melting snow, combined with the occasional rain, has kept the Powder River flowing at a high enough rate to meet irrigation needs without tapping the reservoir.
The outflow through the dam did increase on Sunday, May 14, rising from 9 cfs to around 59 cfs, staying at that level into Monday morning.
That will slightly slow the refilling rate for the reservoir, but based on the inflow from the Powder River the reservoir should continue to rise by at least 1,000 acre-feet per day.
