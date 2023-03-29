The Baker High School boys wrestling team hopes to raise money to buy new mats and other equipment by setting up Easter egg hunts for kids across town.
The team’s “Egg Your Yard” project is planned for the night before Easter Sunday, which falls on April 9.
Coach Jeris Stephens said wrestlers will hide plastic eggs filled with candy and little toys.
The cost varies depending on the number of eggs residents want in their yards — $20 for 20 eggs, $25 for 30, $30 for 40, $38 for 50, and $60 for 100 eggs.
Those who spring for 100 eggs will also get one golden egg with a special prize.
“We’re trying to get enough funds to get a new mat,” Stephens said. “The mats that we have are fairly old. it’s not only just the mat, but possibly new singlets, new headgear for the kids.”
Stephens said the Bulldogs’ singlets are at least 5 or 6 years old, pushing the lifespan of spandex to its limits.
Replacing the singlets would also give the team a chance to pick out new designs.
“I would like to have something new and different,” he said. “It’s always nice to have new stuff, some new gear and go from there. If you feel like you look good, you’ll wrestle better.”
Stephens said the egg hunt is the first of what he hopes will be a series of projects that allow wrestlers to contribute to their community while also raising money.
“I want to get some funding for these boys and our team, and I’d really love the community to get behind us a little bit more,” he said. “We got some other things in the works.”
Kids with allergies or impairments and those with animals and dogs especially (given adverse reaction to chocolate and choking hazards) can make advance arrangements with the wrestlers so the holiday hunt doesn’t come with undue surprises.
To sign up, call or text Valerie at 503-477-3398 to book the team. The team will arrive around dark Easter eve, Saturday, April 8 to discreetly stash eggs for a wonderful Sunday morning activity for the kids. The team asks you to inform your neighbors beforehand so as to avoid unwanted emergency calls about potential prowlers.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
