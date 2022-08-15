Pine Creek Road gate.jpg
David McCarty installed this gate across the Pine Creek Road at his property boundary during the fall of 2020. The road passes through property that McCarty owns. During a public hearing on April 19, 2022, a group of local residents who enjoy visiting the area urged Baker County commissioners to preserve public access to the road.

Two couples who own property along Pine Creek west of Baker City have sued David McCarty, who bought land in the area in 2020 and installed a locked gate across the road leading to the couples’ properties.

James and Sharen Sanders, and Thomas and Betty Ann Lager, filed the suit in late July in Baker County Circuit Court. Each couple is seeking a monetary award of at least $250,000 as compensation for what they contend is the loss of enjoyment of their properties.

