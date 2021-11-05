A resident in the Pine Creek area northwest of Baker City has asked county commissioners to enact a no-shooting zone in that area after his home was twice hit by stray bullets.
Ted Davis, who made the request of commissioners during their regular meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, said his house was hit by the first bullet during the summer of 2020.
“I didn’t know it at the time but I was home,” Davis told commissioners. “I was sitting there and I heard this huge bang and I had no idea what it was.”
He said that after looking for the source of the noise, he found a bullet hole in his home.
Davis, who reported the incident to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, said the bullet had come from the north, went through one exterior and two interior walls, passing over his bed and hitting a closet.
“As you can imagine, that kind of rattled me a little bit. But in no way do I think it’s intentional,” Davis said.
He said he wrote it off to a once-in-a-lifetime accident.
But then it happened again in August of this year.
Davis said he started talking to neighbors to see how they felt, finding most felt agreed with him that something needed to be done. He gathered about 30 signatures from neighbors on a petition.
Davis emphasized to commissioners that he has nothing against guns or shooting.
“I’m not trying to take anyone’s guns. I own guns. I’m not trying to take anyone’s guns away. I just don’t want my house shot,” Davis said. “There’s just, with all those houses, I would feel really bad if someone got hurt and I didn’t bring this forward.”
Commissioner Mark Bennett said Davis’ request is a starting point. Bennett suggested the county schedule a meeting to hear from other residents.
Bennett noted that the county does not have an ordinance under which it could declare a no-shooting zone, nor have county officials had county counsel determine whether the county has the authority to do so.
Commission Chairman Bill Harvey suggested having a listening session Jan. 12, 2022, to take public input.
Richard Haines, a friend of Davis who also lives in the Pine Creek area, said one of his volunteer roles is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife as the county hunter safety coordinator and firearm safety coordinator.
“I’ve been doing that for 52 years in different states and one of the things I wanted to just point out to commissioners is that since my house was built many years ago, it hasn’t been shot, but there’s been a number of incidents of firearms being discharged in the area,” Haines said.
Most of the residents in the area live on five-acre parcels.
Micah Huyett, who attended Wednesday’s meeting online, said he is a former Marine scout sniper. He questioned why law enforcement didn’t take the incidents Davis mentioned more seriously.
“This was not a ricochet, it was ballistically improbable, almost impossible for someone to shoot from the north of Mr. Davis’ house and the bullet to maintain enough velocity to go through multiple exterior walls and interior walls,” Huyett said. “This appears to be someone’s negligence.”
Sheriff Travis Ash said his office investigated the incident and spoke to the alleged shooter, explaining the potential consequences of shooting in the area.
Ash said that to further investigate the incident, police would have had to write a search warrant, seize the alleged shooter’s guns, and take them to the State Police crime lab for ballistics testing.
“If somebody was injured, we would move further with this,” Ash said.
