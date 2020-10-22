The debate continues between Baker County commissioners and a property owner about whether the public has a legal right to use a road that runs through the landowner’s property in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City.
The controversy also contributed to an altercation Tuesday that involved the alleged theft of a camera and possible assault on the property owner.
The road follows Pine Creek from Baker Valley into the mountains to Pine Creek Reservoir, which is on national forest land, and beyond to near the crest of Elkhorn Ridge.
Although the road is extremely rough and accessible only to four-wheel drive vehicles and ATVs, it is a popular access route for hunters, campers and other recreationists.
For about 2.5 miles the road runs through property that David McCarty bought earlier this year.
After McCarty, who lives in the area, bought the 1,560-acre property he installed a metal gate at his property boundary, near the base of the mountains. At times the gate has been locked, although that was not the case as of Wednesday.
Joelleen Linstrom, who lives with McCarty, said McCarty believes he is justified in restricting access on the road because neither the title report he received before buying the property, nor the deed, shows a public road or any public easement through his property.
County commissioners contend the road is a county road that must be open to the public.
On Wednesday morning commissioners discussed the Pine Creek Road during an executive session (closed to the public).
After returning to an open session, Commission Chairman Bill Harvey said: “All we addressed was discussion with our attorney. We asked him to continue the process and we will be back in touch with him if there is any progress in the process.”
Linstrom said McCarty’s sole request of the county is that it provide documentation proving the road is public.
She said she was “very disappointed” that the county commissioners voted 3-0 on Sept. 30 to order the county road department to remove the lock.
Linstrom said a video camera that McCarty installed near the gate showed a county employee cutting the lock at the gate on Oct. 1.
Linstrom said on Wednesday that the lock wasn’t actually engaged, so it wasn’t necessary to damage the lock to remove it.
She said county officials didn’t notify McCarty before removing the lock.
“I’m really disappointed we didn’t get any notification,” Linstrom said on Wednesday.
During their Sept. 30 meeting, commissioners referred to an 1891 county document that describes the surveying of a road along Pine Creek. The document includes a map of the route that, based on the township, range and sections shown on the map, appears to follow the route of the existing road through the eastern portion of McCarty’s property, although it doesn’t show a route through the western part of the property.
Linstrom contends the 1891 document fails to establish that the eastern section of the road is public because the document was never officially recorded.
Linstrom said there has been quite a bit of traffic on the road recently.
She estimated, based on images from the camera at the gate, that about 1 in 20 people who have gone through the gate have also called the cell number for McCarty that’s listed on a sign attached to the gate.
Linstrom said McCarty has told all the callers to go ahead.
She said McCarty has never objected to people walking on the road, but he was more concerned, when the fire danger was high, about people traveling in vehicles.
Linstrom said another camera on the property has shown people trespassing on McCarty’s property by traveling off the road.
Linstrom said that on Tuesday a group of people on the road took a phone from McCarty and “choked” him.
Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash said the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which was reported to the dispatch office Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.