Will Seggerman, a 2022 graduate of Pine Eagle High School in Halfway, is one of four Oregon high school students to win a $1,000 college scholarship through the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program.
OnPoint, which partners with the Oregon School Activities Association, awarded two $5,000 scholarships and four for $1,000 each.
Seggerman is the only Eastern Oregon graduate to be awarded.
OnPoint’s Scholar Program honors graduating Oregon high school seniors who have earned a 3.50 or higher unweighted cumulative grade point average, and have earned a varsity letter in an OSAA-sanctioned sport or competed in an OSAA-sanctioned activity. Winners were selected based on letters of recommendation and personal essays that described their community leadership, classroom success, and how participating in OSAA activities helped them achieve their goals.
Seggerman was valedictorian of his class after making the honor roll for seven straight semesters while taking 14 college-level courses and earning almost 50 college credits before graduating.
He competed in wrestling, qualifying for the state tournament this year. He was also captain of the Spartan football team and participated in Future Farmers of America, band, speech and class leadership activities.
For his senior project, Seggerman organized and led a project to maintain the 10-mile Lake Fork trail in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest northeast of Halfway.
He plans to attend the University of Idaho and major in wildlife and fisheries biology.
