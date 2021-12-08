The Baker City Public Works Department is beginning to see the light at the end of a seven-mile tunnel.
This tunnel is actually a pipeline that will bring wastewater from the city’s current treatment and storage lagoons, about a mile north of town, east across Baker Valley, and beneath both the Powder River and Interstate 84, to the newly constructed lagoon.
Workers recently installed a lining at the new lagoon, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
The pipeline and lagoon are the major parts of one of the city’s largest projects in the past couple decades, a $5.7 million job the city undertook after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) mandated that the city eventually cease piping treated wastewater into the Powder River.
In 2017, the city entered into a Mutual Agreement and Order (MAO) with DEQ that required the city to pursue a modification to the wastewater treatment process.
Owen said the new pipeline is in place from the new lagoon to the freeway.
“And then they’re working on it from our existing pond, the old one, to the river,” Owen said.
Crews are working on the bore beneath the freeway that will link the pipe.
“To have the pipeline connecting one pond to the other is pretty exciting,” Owen said. “We’re almost there. It’s progressing and as soon as we get that freeway bore completed and all the pipe installed, that will be a super accomplishment,”
She said the goal is to have wastewater moving from the current lagoons to the new lagoon by January 2022.
Also this winter, the city is preparing to apply for a state permit allowing the city to use the wastewater from both the current and new lagoons to irrigate nonfood crops.
“We have to have a new type of permit in place before we can do the irrigation,” Owen said.
The city will have to drain the existing lagoons to allow workers to install gates and valves that allow wastewater to move between the current and new lagoons.
Water will drain by gravity from the current lagoons to the new pond, but the pipeline can also be pressurized so water can be moved between the two sites as needed for irrigation, Owen said.
In January 2021 the City Council voted to hire Gyllenberg Construction of Baker City, the lowest among 10 bidders, to oversee the project.
Owen said the new lagoon will increase the city’s wastewater storage capacity, making the city better able to deal with population growth.
The additional storage also will allow the city to hold water when there’s no need for irrigation water.
The city had to choose a lagoon site more than 10,000 feet from the Baker City Airport, because the lagoon could attract flocks of geese and other birds that can pose a danger to aircraft.
The city bought a 51-acre property in 2019 for $123,000. The site is at the eastern end of Baker Valley, south of Highway 203. The city also paid $37,900 for an easement across another property that the pipeline crosses.
In November 2020 the City Council agreed to have the city borrow as much as $7.5 million from the state to pay for the wastewater project. The city will repay the loan over 30 years with a 1.36% annual interest rate, and annual payments on the loan are estimated at $275,000, Owen said.
Based on the contract with Gyllenberg Construction, for about $5.7 million, the city likely won’t need to borrow the full amount, which could reduce the annual payments somewhat, she said.
