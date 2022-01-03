David Blair and his son, Asher, 11, toss more Christmas trees on the pile at Wade Williams on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Boy Scouts and their parents divided Baker City into four sections to collect trees set by the curb.
Kyle Sullivan has helped collect Christmas trees with the Boy Scouts for about six years. On Sunday, Jan. 2, he had one word to describe this year’s collection:
“Cold.”
But at least Jan. 2, when Scouts and their parents drove the streets of Baker City to pick up discarded trees, wasn’t quite as frigid as Saturday, Jan. 1.
Even so, the temperature was only about 15 degrees, causing fingers and toes to quickly go cold during the annual tree collection, which is a community service project for the local Scout troops.
“Sometimes people come out and say hi, and give us a donation,” Sullivan, 16, said as he pulled a tree from the trailer and tossed it on the pile.
The Scouts and their parents started at 9 a.m. The group divided the town into four sections then headed out to pick up trees placed near the curb.
Some trees had been outside during the recent snowfall. When Elias Taylor, 13, hefted one of these trees in the air, he yelped as snow slid inside his jacket collar.
But then he smiled, shook off the snow, and hopped back in the truck to continue the job with his brother, Glen, dad, Casey, and fellow Scout Zeke Vowell.
After the volunteers loaded each a trailer or truck bed, the trees were delivered to Wade Williams Field.
Dave Johnson, who stayed at the field to help unload, said the project takes about three to four hours every year.
A Cut Above tree service is donating the time to dispose of the trees this year, said Scoutmaster James Simpson.
Simpson estimated the Scouts gathered 250 to 300 trees this year, and averaged a $3 donation per pickup. Anyone who would still like to donate can contact Simpson on Facebook, by email at scoutmaster433@me.com or by phone at 541-403-0787.
