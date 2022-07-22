Work could begin about a year from now on the biggest project in more than half a century designed to protect Baker City’s water supply by reducing the risk of wildfire in the city’s densely forested watershed.
“This is a very important project for the people of Baker City,” said Kendall Cikanek, ranger for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Whitman District.
The Wallowa-Whitman manages most of the city’s 10,000-acre watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains west of town.
The watershed, although public land, is generally closed to public entry to protect water quality. The city allows big game hunting, with a permit, when the fire danger isn’t high, and one road, to Marble Creek Pass, runs through the watershed and is open to the public.
On Thursday, July 21 the Wallowa-Whitman released what’s known as a “scoping letter” for the Baker City Watershed Fuels Management Project.
The scoping letter, along with multiple maps, is available online at s.usda.gov/project/?project=58480.
The Wallowa-Whitman has also scheduled a public open house for Aug. 17 at the Events Center, 2600 East St. in Baker City.
Fire risk
Discussions among Forest Service and city officials about the potential for a major fire in the watershed date back more than a quarter century.
Although lightning has sparked several fires inside the watershed during that period, firefighters have quickly doused all of those blazes.
But Cikanek said there hasn’t been a large blaze in the watershed since the 1880s. And based on a study of fire scars on old trees in the area done by researchers from the University of Washington in the mid 1990s, such a blaze, based on historical intervals, likely is overdue.
The city gets most of its water from a dozen springs and streams in the watershed, which spans an area from Elk Creek at the south end to Goodrich Creek at the north.
Major sources of water include Salmon, Mill, Marble and Goodrich creeks, as well as several springs.
Those sources produce exceptionally clean water. The city is one of just a few in Oregon that doesn’t have to filter its surface water sources to meet federal clarity standards.
But city officials fear that a large fire in the watershed would foul streams with mud and ash washing off denuded slopes during rainstorms following the blaze.
Such a blaze could force the city to rely on alternate sources of water — the city has one well now and a second well is expected to come online this fall — and likely lead to the city needing to build a water filtration plant, which officials estimate would cost more than $10 million.
The basic concept behind the watershed project, Cikanek said, is twofold.
First, through a combination of cutting trees and lighting prescribed fires, the project is designed to reduce the fuel loads and make it less likely that a fire starting outside, but near, the watershed would burn into the watershed.
The project area covers almost 23,000 acres — more than half of that outside the watershed. Most of the land outside the watershed is to the south or east, areas where, based on past fires and prevailing summer winds, the risk is higher for a fire to burn into the watershed, Cikanek said.
Second, inside the watershed the project calls for similar work — cutting and piling trees less than 10 inches in diameter, burning the piles and lighting prescribed fires. This work would be similar to what crews have done over the past few years in the northern Elkhorns, including along the Anthony Lakes Highway, but would be more “aggressive” in reducing the number of trees, Cikanek said.
The goal, he said, is to create fuel breaks, primarily along the several major ridges that extend from the Elkhorn crest east toward Baker Valley, where the relative lack of fuel would in theory deprive a fire of momentum.
These fuel breaks would constitute a series of “defensible spaces” that fire crews could use as anchor points in their effort to corral a wildfire. Limiting the effects of a fire to one or two streams could allow the city to continue to divert enough water, from unburned streams and springs, to meet residents’ needs, Cikanek said.
The scoping letter describes fuel breaks as a “location that a wildfire would not be able to carry through the overstory canopy, would have limited ladder fuels to create crown fires, and surface fuel loadings would produce fire intensities that would be generally confined to a surface fire where firefighters would have a high likelihood of stopping the fire spread safely.”
Arvid Andersen, a former Baker City Council member, said he’s gratified that the Forest Service has progressed from discussing the watershed to designing a large-scale project.
“Kendall has definitely addressed the issues very carefully, very professionally,” he said, referring to Cikanek.
Andersen, who is a professional forestry consultant, made protecting the watershed from fire a priority during his four-year term as a councilor, which ended Dec. 31, 2020.
Andersen called the proposed project a “really valid strategy,” and he credited Cikanek with “finally getting some traction” on the effort to protect the watershed.
Andersen said he believes the potential cost of building a filtration plant would be an excessive burden on city residents, and one that can be avoided by reducing the amount of fuel, including trees weakened or killed by bark beetles and other insects.
He said he has seen, on logging and prescribed burning projects he has designed on private land, how reducing fuel loads can help fire crews stop a wildfire.
In the late 1990s the Wallowa-
Whitman spent more than $2.2 million to cut trees and light prescribed fires to create fuel breaks on the fringes of the watershed. Most of the work was on the south end and along the road under which is buried the city’s water pipeline, with a goal of giving fire crews a place to head off a blaze moving toward the watershed.
The current project will expand on those efforts, Cikanek said.
Roadless issues
The watershed project also calls for commercial thinning on about 2,668 acres, most of which are outside the watershed itself.
Most of the watershed is a designated roadless area, Cikanek said, and no commercial logging is planned in that area. Logging in a roadless area would require the Wallowa-Whitman to conduct an environmental impact statement (EIS) and amend the forest’s management plan, he said.
An EIS is a more intensive study than the environmental assessment that’s proposed for the watershed, Cikanek said. An EIS would take longer, and cost more, to prepare.
There is a section of the watershed, a corridor along the Marble Creek Pass Road, that is not designated as roadless, and commercial logging is proposed in that corridor, Cikanek said.
The project also calls for a reconstruction of the Marble Creek Pass Road, which would make it easier for trucks to haul logs, as well as improving access for the public to the pass, which is the southern terminus for the Elkhorn Crest National Recreation Trail.
The current road is rocky and rough, and better suited to high-clearance vehicles. Crews did make some improvements to the road last fall, however, and it’s in better shape now than it has been for decades.
Proposed schedule
Cikanek said Wallowa-Whitman employees will be working on the draft environmental assessment through 2022.
He expects to make a final decision on the project in the late winter or early spring of 2023, and work could start on the ground in the summer of 2023.
Cikanek said that although the Forest Service is leading the watershed project, its progress is a tribute to cooperation among multiple officials and agencies, including Michelle Owen, director of the Baker City public works department, Doni Bruland of Baker County’s natural resources department, the Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service and the OSU Extension Service.
Earlier this year, Owen, in response to the Forest Service’s announcement that it was working on a watershed project, said: “The Baker City watershed is a major asset to the City of Baker City and our community. We are partnering with the U.S. Forest Service to make the watershed less susceptible to a catastrophic wildfire. Removing excessive fuels and providing for fire breaks along the pipeline road are really the City’s top priorities and in line with the City Council’s goals. This type of a project has been discussed for many years and it’s great that there is finally some real progress being made.”
Cikanek also noted that Oregon’s congressional delegation has supported, and continues to support, the effort to reduce the risk of fire in the watershed.
