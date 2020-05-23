The Baker City Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a proposed 16-unit housing complex with one- and two-bedroom units that the developer plans to rent to people 55 and older.
Planners OK’d The Carriage Homes complex, which would consist of three duplexes, two triplexes and one quadplex on 1.27 acres south of D Street and east of Clark street.
The property is about 2 blocks north of D Street.
David Hays, owner of Big Creek Rentals LLC and Big Creek Builders Inc., applied for approval for the development on behalf of property owner Russ Hune-
miller of Meridian, Idaho.
In the application, Hays wrote that the development is intended to “address the rental shortages in Baker City.”
