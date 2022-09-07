Maverik Inc. plans to build its second Baker City gas station and convenience store on this property just southeast of the freeway overpass at exit 302 in north Baker City. The Baker County Planning Commission approved the company's application on Sept. 6, 2022.
The Baker County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 6 unanimously approved Maverik Inc.’s application to build the company’s second gas station/convenience store in Baker City.
Planners’ decision is subject to appeal for 12 days after the planning department releases a notice of approval, which should be done by the end of this week.
Maverik, which opened its current store, at 1520 Campbell St., in November 2011, plans to build the new business just east of Interstate 84 near the North Baker City interchange, exit 302. The property is just southeast of the freeway overpass.
The Campbell Street store will remain open, Cassie Younger, Maverik’s planning project manager, said last month.
The Campbell Street store is Maverik’s only one in Oregon. The company, based in Salt Lake City, operates more than 320 stores in 12 western states and has more than 4,800 employees.
The proposed new Baker City location would employ 15 to 18 people, according to Maverik’s application. It will be bigger than the existing business, with a convenience store of almost 6,000 square feet, compared with the current store’s 4,200 square feet.
The new location will have 12 fueling pumps, compared with eight on Campbell Street.
Younger said she expects the new location to open in 2024.
