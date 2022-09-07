Maverik site.jpg

Maverik Inc. plans to build its second Baker City gas station and convenience store on this property just southeast of the freeway overpass at exit 302 in north Baker City. The Baker County Planning Commission approved the company's application on Sept. 6, 2022.

The Baker County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 6 unanimously approved Maverik Inc.’s application to build the company’s second gas station/convenience store in Baker City.

Planners’ decision is subject to appeal for 12 days after the planning department releases a notice of approval, which should be done by the end of this week.

