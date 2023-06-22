Taco Bell site.jpg

This vacant lot at the southeast corner of Campbell and Ash streets in Baker City is the proposed site for a Taco Bell restaurant.

 Samantha O'Conner/Baker City Herald

A Taco Bell restaurant is coming to Baker City.

The city planning commission voted unanimously on Wednesday, June 21 to approve an application for a restaurant and drive-thru at Campbell and Ash streets.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.