Baker City aerial view
Buy Now

Baker City is working on a strategy to deal with the shortage of affordable housing.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

The Baker City/County Planning Department is inviting residents to attend an open house Wednesday, Feb. 22 to discuss the city’s housing availability and affordability.

The round-table event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Baker City Hall, 1655 First St.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.