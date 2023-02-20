Planning director Holly Kerns and senior planner Madison Tomac will host the events.
“Holly and I will be giving a short presentation on where we’re at and what we’re working on,” Tomac said. “If you’re from the community and need some exploration of the challenges and opportunities of local housing, we’re looking for feedback from everyone.
“The city has been taking this on in a formal way for about four years, they’re working on the housing needs analysis, it gave us specific data and projections for the future, today and 20 years into the future,” Tomac said.
The city plans to write a housing production strategy that would include ideas about addressing a lack of affordable housing.
The 2021 housing needs analysis showed, among other things:
• Baker City has ample land zoned for residential use
• Baker City had approximately 4,315 households in 2020, an increase of about 440 households since 2000.
• The average household size fell roughly 5% during this period and is now about 2.23 people.
Smaller households mean the same population is distributed among more households.
• From 2000-2020, an estimated 300 housing units were added, roughly 15 a year.
• 43% of renters in Baker City are spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs (considered “rent burdened”) and 23% of renters are spending 50% or more of their income on housing costs (considered “severely rent burdened”).
• An estimated 234 new housing units are estimated to be needed by 2040.The Planning Department approved 40 new housing units in 2022.
