One of the local projects that hasn’t been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic is the latest addition to Baker City’s Geiser-Pollman Park.
But the all-inclusive playground might not welcome its first group of giggling kids as soon as the last bolt has been tightened.
Construction of the playground started Monday morning, just as city officials had expected since winter, said Joyce Bornstedt, the city’s technical administrative supervisor whose duties include overseeing city parks.
The playground, which will be accessible to children in wheelchairs and open to all, is slated to be finished before June 1.
But it’s possible that the current executive order by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, under which the city has closed existing playgrounds (Geiser-Pollman Park itself remains open), will still be in effect then.
But whether the playground officially opens as soon as it’s finished, or some time later, the occasion will be one to celebrate, Bornstedt said.
City officials, along with the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and members of the public, have been working on the project for two years.
“We are excited to get it all constructed,” Bornstedt said.
The new playground equipment will be installed south of the existing playground, which was built in May 2014.
Precision Recreation Contractors, which is installing the toys, also handled the 2014 project.
They should be finished by Wednesday or Thursday, Bornstedt said.
Another contractor is scheduled to arrive May 26 to install the cushioned surfacing, which will be similar to that in the existing playground. The surfacing project will take a couple of days, Bornstedt said.
Baker City’s new all-inclusive playground has been chosen as a national demonstration site by PlayCore, a company that makes playground equipment.
The city’s goal throughout the project has been to build a playground where all kids, regardless of their physical abilities, can play “side by side,” Bornstedt said.
Although the new toys are designed to accommodate children who use wheelchairs or have other mobility issues, the new equipment will be suitable for all children, she said.
Details on some of the individual components of the new playground:
• A “whirl” — the new word for a merry-go-round — is designed so wheelchairs can be rolled onto it
• An “infinity bowl” is a circular dish that spins as children move on it
• A “rocking raft” toy, which as its name implies rocks to and fro, will have a wheelchair ramp
• A table toy, like several other pieces, is set at a height to make it easier for children to move from a wheelchair onto the toy. This piece has rollers that allow kids to use their arms to pull themselves back and forth
