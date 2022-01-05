Snow has occasionally, if briefly, stopped falling in Baker City this week, but scraping the stuff off city streets has been a constant task.
Crews from the Baker City Public Works Department had scarcely finished plowing high-priority routes when the latest in a series of storms commenced on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 4.
“It snowed pretty much all night,” Tom Fisk, operations supervisor for the department, said on Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.
That means workers will be busy for at least the next few days not only plowing snow, but also loading snow from berms on some streets and hauling it away in dump trucks.
The burgeoning berms can be dealt with only at night, when there’s little traffic, Fisk said.
The berm crew typically starts around midnight.
On the morning of Jan. 5 a four-man crew started around 4 a.m., plowing the several inches of snow that had accumulated overnight near Saint Alphonsus Hospital, schools and other high-priority areas.
With snow continuing to fall, Fisk said it’s likely that city crews will also plow the less-traveled neighborhood streets across the city, possibly starting on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Although warmer temperatures and rain are forecast for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 7, Fisk said the depth of snow on streets, when it turns to slush, could make some areas impassable to some vehicles.
A wavering front
The culprit in this week’s snowy onslaught is a weather front that can’t seem to decide whether it wants to be warm or cold.
This lethargic front has alternated between a north-moving warm front and a south-traveling cold front, said Jay Breidenbach, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boise, which issues forecasts for Baker County.
Often during winter, fronts move through relatively quickly, propelled by the powerful jet stream winds 20,000 feet and higher in the atmosphere, Breidenbach said.
But for the past several days the jet stream has plunged well to the south of Oregon, leaving the state, and most of the Pacific Northwest, in what meteorologists call a longwave trough.
Without the jet stream to shove storms through, the snow-producing front has been parked across Eastern Oregon for most of the week.
When the front is north of Baker City, the winds tend to blow from the south, bringing slightly warmer air, Breidenbach said.
When the front moves the opposite direction and dives south of Baker City, the wind direction shifts, with northerly winds ushering in colder air.
This fluctuating pattern played out earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the front, acting as a warm front, pushed north toward Washington. The temperature at the Baker City Airport rose to 35 degrees — the warmest so far in 2022 — about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
But then the front reversed course, passing through Baker County again and prompting north winds that cooled the temperature to 31 degrees at 9 a.m.
The front isn’t finished, though.
Breidenbach said it will move north again, this time bringing even warmer air from the south. Temperatures in Baker City are forecast to rise into the low 40s on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 6.
Over the weekend a major change in the pattern is likely, he said, with a ridge of high pressure replacing the low pressure trough that has dominated the first week of the new year.
“The ridge will put an end to the stormy pattern,” Breidenbach said.
The shift also likely will result in a temperature inversion, with colder air trapped in Baker and other valleys, potentially leading to fog.
Breidenbach said the ridge could persist for a week or longer, with little chance of precipitation.
