Police in Baker County worked diligently Tuesday morning to apprehend twin brothers who they believe are dangerous criminals.
The 29-year-old Dial brothers, Danny Ray and Joseph William, have visited Baker City intermittently over the past five years from southern Oregon. The brothers were arrested Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase involving Danny Dial and that included law enforcement officers from throughout the area, Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman said Wednesday morning.
Baker School Board Chairman Chris Hawkins, who is also an Oregon State Police officer, notified school officials of the pursuit and schools in Baker City locked their doors to prevent anyone from entering the buildings for a brief period Tuesday morning, said Greg Mitchell, Baker High School principal.
The incident started when Baker City Police learned that the Dial brothers, who had warrants for their arrest, were in Baker City and possibly hiding at a local motel, Duman stated in a press release.
Police set up surveillance at the motel about 7 a.m. Tuesday. About 10:30 a.m., detectives spotted Danny Dial driving away from the motel in a green Buick sedan.
Uniformed officers were unsuccessful in their attempt to stop Dial, Duman said. They followed him, joined by other officers, for about 30 minutes in a pursuit that traveled outside the city limits to West Campbell Loop and Pocahontas Road and then back into the city on 10th Street. The pursuit then continued to the area of Seventh and Carter streets and back to 17th Street and Settler’s Park Loop. While traveling outside the city, the pursuit reached speeds of about 90 mph, Duman said.
As he returned to Baker City, Danny Dial drove at speeds at or just slightly above the speed limit, Duman said. Dial returned to Campbell Street and pulled into Jackson’s Shell Station near the freeway. He was arrested there without incident about 11 a.m.
A spike strip had been placed in the area of Second Street and Auburn Avenue, but didn’t flatten the tires on Dial’s vehicle. Duman said that was probably because Dial was driving at about 10 mph and didn’t have the momentum to cause damage, even though he did run over the spike strip and a portion of it did deploy.
Danny Dial was wanted in Lake County in connection with an Oregon State Police investigation of a Nov. 16 robbery, Duman said. Danny Dial and Tyler Brenton Lancaster, 27, are accused of first-degree robbery in which a firearm was used, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and drug charges. Lancaster was arrested earlier in the Klamath Falls area, Duman said.
A police flier distributed in an attempt to locate Danny Dial and Lancaster cautioned police to consider them armed and dangerous.
Danny Dial also is a suspect in a violent crime that took place in Baker City last fall, Duman said. And Joseph Dial is a suspect in a recent incident in which he appeared on a cellphone video pointing a gun at a male juvenile in Baker City, the police chief stated.
“That’s why we made the decision to continue the pursuit on them,” Duman said, despite the danger associated with high-speed chases.
“With these two guys in our community we felt it was necessary to continue and to take them into custody because they are dangerous,” he said.
In an effort to prevent the brothers from leaving the area, Baker City recruited Oregon State Police officers from John Day to keep an eye out on Highway 7 at Austin Junction, about 50 miles southwest of Baker City.
Duman said Danny Dial had started heading south on the highway, but turned around.
OSP officers from La Grande were called to watch northbound traffic through North Powder over Highway 30.
Local OSP troopers and detectives, Baker County Sheriff’s deputies and Parole and Probation officers joined Baker City Police in the pursuit.
“There were quite a few people involved,” Duman said.
Police also had received information that Joseph Dial possibly was hiding out at 2390 19th St. in Baker City. Duman said he had no information about why Dial was at the address or who lives on the property.
After detectives, deputies and state troopers surrounded the house, Joseph Dial came out and surrendered without incident. He arrested about 11:30 a.m.
“They have connections here,” Duman said. “When the heat gets too bad, they run and hide. Obviously they have connections or feel safe in this county.”
The brothers were returned to Lake County on the law enforcement shuttle today to face charges there, Duman said.
In addition to the robbery related charges, Danny Dial was arrested on Lake County warrants charging him with two counts of violating his probation, one count each of fourth-degree assault and attempting to elude. Baker City Police Department charges include felony pursuit, reckless driving, driving while operator’s license suspended and switched vehicle license.
Joseph Dial was arrested on a Lake County probation violation warrant and Baker City Police Department charges of felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful pointing of a firearm at another and reckless endangering, in connection with the incident involving the male juvenile and the cellphone video, Duman said.
Local charges will be submitted to the Baker County District Attorney’s Office for possible grand jury indictment, he said.
