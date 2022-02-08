Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the recent arrests of two people on drug charges and the investigation of a third. Two of the suspects were also arrested on drug charges in 2021.
In the spring of 2021, the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Tom Raymond Carroll in Baker City for narcotics trafficking of methamphetamine and fentanyl. The fentanyl was in the form of blue pills made illicitly in Mexico to look like oxycodone 30 mg pills. The pills are manufactured in Mexico by drug trafficking organizations and shipped throughout the United States. The pills are known on the street as “Blues”, M30’s” or “Fetty’s.” Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine. These counterfeit pills are extremely dangerous, as they often contain toxic illicit ingredients such as fentanyl, increasing the likelihood of an overdose.
We have seen an increase in these pills throughout Eastern Oregon as well as responded to several drug overdose cases in the last two years due to the increased presence of opioids in our community, Duby said in a press release.
During that arrest of Carroll, police located over 2 pounds of methamphetamine, about 50 fake Oxycodone pills a stolen 9 mm handgun and over $20,000 in cash. He was charged in the federal system and released from custody on pre-trial.
Shortly after his release the narcotics team learned that Mr. Carroll was back in the business of drug trafficking and police initiated a separate investigation. He was again arrested in Baker City on Jan. 25, 2022, for violation of his release agreement and was taken into federal custody.
On March 8, 2021, the Baker County Narcotics Team arrested Loren Dean Alexander Prevo in Baker City for narcotics trafficking of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Again, the fentanyl was in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills.
He was also in possession of several ounces of methamphetamine. On this case Prevo plead guilty to possession of a restricted weapon and drug charges. He received a suspended sentence and was ordered to completed drug treatment. Prevo left treatment within about a week and the narcotics team initiated another case as he returned to narcotics trafficking in the Eastern Oregon area, Duby said.
On Jan. 29, 2022, Prevo was arrested in Baker City on the original charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a
restricted weapon as well as a probation violation. The restricted weapon was a “stun gun”
On Jan. 13, 2022,, Baker City Police and Baker City Fire/Medics responded to 1129 Elm St. in Baker City regarding an unconscious male. Upon arrival on scene, it was quickly determined that the male, Richard Wayne Carroll, 51, was unconscious due to a drug overdose. The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team had been investigating Richard Carroll for narcotics and weapons trafficking for the last year and because of the investigation as well as the overdose, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence where about 1 pound of methamphetamine, several grams of heroin and four firearms were located along with other items indicative of narcotics trafficking.
The firearms included 2 AR-15 rifles and two handguns. Carroll is a convicted felon and unable to possess firearms.
Carroll was later released from the hospital and has not yet been charged.
Tom Carroll, Rich Carroll, and Loren Prevo were all known to each other and considered by the Narcotics Team to be upper-level traffickers of narcotics and firearms into and out of Baker City and Eastern Oregon, Duby said.
The investigations into all three individuals will be ongoing.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team is composed of members from the Baker City Police Department and is supported by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
